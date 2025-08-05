Parkville player scores $100K lottery win

PARKVILLE, MD – A Baltimore County lottery player turned a double ticket purchase into a $100,000 payday after hitting big in Monday’s Bonus Match 5 drawing.

The lucky player bought two tickets with the same winning number combination for the Aug. 4 drawing at Speedy Convenient Store, located at 7101 Darlington Drive in Parkville. For selling the tickets, the retailer earns a $1,000 bonus.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 6, 8, 14, 15, and 36, with a Bonus Ball of 39. This marks the third top-tier Bonus Match 5 win in the last five drawings, the 15th winner since July 3, and the 26th top-prize winner so far this year.

Bonus Match 5 drawings are held daily, and players have 182 days to claim their prizes.

