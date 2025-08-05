Prince George’s County couple wins $50K from scratch off

RIVERDALE, MD – A Prince George’s County couple with August birthdays got an early gift when a scratch-off ticket turned into a $50,000 win.

The husband purchased several scratch-off games, including the $20 $50,000 Cash ticket, from Tony’s Liquors on Laurel-Bowie Road in Laurel a few weeks ago. He discovered the prize while scanning his tickets at home and realized the winnings were much larger than expected.

The couple, both retirees, said they plan to save the money and add it to their celebrations. Tony’s Liquors will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $50,000 Cash scratch-off game, launched in December 2022, still has 61 unclaimed top prizes, along with hundreds of thousands of other cash prizes ranging from $20 to $5,000.

