Riverdale couple wins $50K on scratch off just in time for birthdays

Scratch off magic gives Riverdale pair $50K payday

by Local News Report
Photo 137525174 © Kolotype | Dreamstime.com

BALTIMORE, Md. — A Riverdale couple with August birthdays is celebrating a $50,000 lottery win on the Maryland Lottery’s $50,000 Cash scratch-off game.

The husband purchased the $20 ticket at Tony’s Liquors on Laurel-Bowie Road in Laurel, where he often buys lottery games. After scratching and scanning his tickets at home, he discovered the $50,000 prize.

The couple, both retired, visited Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on August 1 to claim their winnings. They said they plan to save the prize money.

Tony’s Liquors will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The $50,000 Cash scratch-off, launched in December 2022, still has 61 of its 160 top prizes unclaimed, along with hundreds of thousands of smaller prizes ranging from $20 to $5,000.

Related News:  Man clings to life after Baltimore shooting

Key Points

  • A Riverdale couple won $50,000 on the $50,000 Cash scratch-off game
  • The ticket was purchased at Tony’s Liquors in Laurel, which earns a $500 bonus
  • The couple, both retirees, plans to save the prize
author avatar
Local News Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

Fire rips through White Hall storage shed causing...

ShotSpotter alert leads police to double shooting in...

Parkville player scores $100K lottery win

Prince George’s County couple wins $50K from scratch...

Buffalo shopper strikes it big with $50,000 Powerball...

Double shooting on Lemmon Street leaves two wounded

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.