Riverdale couple wins $50K on scratch off just in time for birthdays

BALTIMORE, Md. — A Riverdale couple with August birthdays is celebrating a $50,000 lottery win on the Maryland Lottery’s $50,000 Cash scratch-off game.

The husband purchased the $20 ticket at Tony’s Liquors on Laurel-Bowie Road in Laurel, where he often buys lottery games. After scratching and scanning his tickets at home, he discovered the $50,000 prize.

The couple, both retired, visited Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on August 1 to claim their winnings. They said they plan to save the prize money.

Tony’s Liquors will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The $50,000 Cash scratch-off, launched in December 2022, still has 61 of its 160 top prizes unclaimed, along with hundreds of thousands of smaller prizes ranging from $20 to $5,000.

