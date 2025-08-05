WASHINGTON, DC – In the early morning hours Sunday, a robbery turned violent when suspects attacked a victim before fleeing with stolen property in Northwest.

Around 4:05 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest. Police said the attackers stole the victim’s belongings and assaulted them before leaving the scene.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured images of the suspects, and police are now seeking help from the public to identify them.

Robbery turns violent as suspects attack victim in Northwest DC image attachment caption

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be submitted by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.

