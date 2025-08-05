Robbery turns violent as suspects attack victim in Northwest DC

Suspects sought after early morning robbery and assault in Northwest DC

by Local News Report
#post_seo_title #image_title #attachment_caption

WASHINGTON, DC – In the early morning hours Sunday, a robbery turned violent when suspects attacked a victim before fleeing with stolen property in Northwest.

Around 4:05 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest. Police said the attackers stole the victim’s belongings and assaulted them before leaving the scene.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured images of the suspects, and police are now seeking help from the public to identify them.

Robbery turns violent as suspects attack victim in Northwest DC image attachment caption

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be submitted by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.

Related News:  Serial predator preying on women in Center City as five victims reported in two-week span

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points

  • A victim was robbed and assaulted around 4 a.m. Sunday on 7th Street, Northwest.
  • Police released surveillance images of the suspects involved.
  • A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
author avatar
Local News Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

ShotSpotter alert leads police to double shooting in...

Parkville player scores $100K lottery win

27 year old man shot to death on...

Double shooting on Lemmon Street leaves two wounded

Man shot in domestic fight as police arrest...

Jealous Brooklyn man jailed for brutal stabbing of...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.