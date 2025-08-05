ShotSpotter alert leads police to double shooting in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Late Monday afternoon, gunfire erupted on West North Avenue, leaving two men wounded as detectives work to piece together what happened.

At about 5:34 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2600 block of West North Avenue, where they found a 34-year-old man and a 72-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided aid until medics arrived, and both victims were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Western District Shooting Detectives are leading the investigation and urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or via their website.

