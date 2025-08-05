ShotSpotter alert leads police to double shooting in Baltimore

Two men shot in broad daylight on West North Avenue in Baltimore

by Local News Report

BALTIMORE, MD – Late Monday afternoon, gunfire erupted on West North Avenue, leaving two men wounded as detectives work to piece together what happened.

At about 5:34 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2600 block of West North Avenue, where they found a 34-year-old man and a 72-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided aid until medics arrived, and both victims were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Western District Shooting Detectives are leading the investigation and urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or via their website.

Key Points

  • Two men, ages 34 and 72, were shot Monday evening on West North Avenue.
  • Both victims were taken to area hospitals after receiving aid at the scene.
  • Detectives are seeking information and tips from the public as the investigation continues.
