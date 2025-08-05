Stratford player turns scratch off into $20K haul

STRATFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut Lottery player claimed a $20,000 prize on the 20X Cash 9th Edition scratch-off game, officials announced Friday.

The winning ticket was purchased at Wheels #174 in Shelton. The 20X Cash 9th Edition is one of the Connecticut Lottery’s multiplier games offering multiple prize tiers.

The winner, who has not been publicly identified, claimed the prize on August 1.

Key Points