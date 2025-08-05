Teen accused of killing cousin with fentanyl injection to face murder trial as adult

LANCASTER, PA — A Lancaster teen charged in the brutal fentanyl murder of his cousin and a separate city shootout will be tried as an adult, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Lancaster County Judge Leonard Brown III denied a motion to move the cases of 18-year-old Alexander Wade Whisman to juvenile court, despite the fact that Whisman was a minor at the time of both alleged crimes. The decision keeps Whisman’s 23 felony charges — including criminal homicide — in the adult criminal system.

The ruling followed a July 14 hearing in which Whisman’s attorneys petitioned for the case to be transferred to juvenile court. However, an expert evaluation concluded Whisman was not amenable to treatment under the juvenile system, a finding the defense did not contest. Judge Brown described the expert’s report as “extensive” and accepted its findings.

Whisman is accused, along with two co-defendants, of kidnapping, beating, and murdering 25-year-old Matthew Scott Whisman — his cousin — on April 3, 2024, inside a home in East Drumore Township. Prosecutors say the trio forced the victim into a vehicle and injected him with a fatal dose of fentanyl before discarding his body off a bridge. The remains were discovered months later in Cecil County, Maryland.

The murder case is separate from another set of charges against Whisman involving a September 2024 city shootout where he allegedly fired a gun during an exchange of gunfire.

Both cases will now proceed in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas. District Attorney Andy Harbaugh argued on behalf of the Commonwealth during the decertification hearing. First Deputy Assistant District Attorney Cody Wade and District Attorney Christopher Miller will handle the prosecution at trial.

