Teen assaulted on the 6 train Tuesday as two men snatched his phone and fled in a rush-hour subway robbery.

BRONX, NY — A 15-year-old boy was assaulted and robbed while riding a southbound 6 train in the Bronx on Tuesday evening, police said.

The attack occurred around 5:40 p.m. as the train approached the Morrison Avenue–Soundview station. Two unknown males approached the teen, with one punching him in the face while the other forcibly grabbed his cell phone.

After the assault, both suspects exited the train and fled the station on foot. The victim was treated at the scene by EMS for facial injuries and did not require hospitalization.

Police are seeking the two unidentified suspects. The first is described as having a dark complexion and was last seen wearing a black ski mask, black sweatpants, black and white sneakers, and carrying a bookbag. The second suspect, also described as having a dark complexion, wore a gray T-shirt, black shorts, black sneakers, and a black and orange bookbag.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Key Points

  • A 15-year-old boy was punched and robbed on a southbound 6 train Tuesday evening
  • One suspect hit the victim while the other stole his phone before both fled on foot
  • The teen was treated for facial injuries on scene; suspects remain at large

