Teen girl vanishes after leaving Bronx apartment in broad daylight

BRONX, NY — A 14-year-old girl disappeared in broad daylight Friday after leaving her Bronx apartment, prompting a citywide search by her family and the NYPD.

Valeria Torres Centeno, a Hispanic teen, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. walking out of her building at 926 Sedgwick Avenue in the Highbridge section of the Bronx. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Valeria is described as 5-foot-1, about 100 pounds, with a medium complexion. She was last spotted wearing a black sweater, black pants, and black sneakers.

The NYPD confirmed she resides within the 44th Precinct and was officially reported missing later that day. No further details about her direction of travel, possible destination, or phone activity have been released.

The department is asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact authorities immediately.

Key Points

A 14-year-old girl went missing Friday afternoon after leaving her Bronx home

Valeria Torres Centeno was last seen wearing all black and has not been in contact since

She lives in the 44th Precinct and was reported missing later the same day