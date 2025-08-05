Teen girl vanishes after leaving Bronx apartment in broad daylight

A Bronx teen dressed in black disappeared Friday without a trace after leaving her Sedgwick Avenue home.

by Breaking Local News Report
#image_title

BRONX, NY — A 14-year-old girl disappeared in broad daylight Friday after leaving her Bronx apartment, prompting a citywide search by her family and the NYPD.

Valeria Torres Centeno, a Hispanic teen, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. walking out of her building at 926 Sedgwick Avenue in the Highbridge section of the Bronx. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Valeria is described as 5-foot-1, about 100 pounds, with a medium complexion. She was last spotted wearing a black sweater, black pants, and black sneakers.

The NYPD confirmed she resides within the 44th Precinct and was officially reported missing later that day. No further details about her direction of travel, possible destination, or phone activity have been released.

Related News:  Off-duty NYPD lieutenant busted for DWI in Brooklyn early Saturday

The department is asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact authorities immediately.

Key Points

  • A 14-year-old girl went missing Friday afternoon after leaving her Bronx home
  • Valeria Torres Centeno was last seen wearing all black and has not been in contact since
  • She lives in the 44th Precinct and was reported missing later the same day
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Jealous Brooklyn man jailed for brutal stabbing of...

A deadly dispute inside a Queens apartment ends...

Newark woman disappeared more than a month ago...

A Bronx girl vanished Sunday night after leaving...

A Bronx man escaped injury after a pair...

NYPD investigates suspect for damaging police vehicle in...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.