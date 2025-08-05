Three injured in late-night mass shooting on Riding Club Lane in Columbus

Gunfire broke out on a quiet Columbus street over the weekend, leaving three wounded and detectives searching for answers.

by Breaking Local News Report
Columbus police cruiser - Columbus OH

Columbus, OH – Just after midnight Saturday, gunfire erupted in a residential neighborhood, leaving three people wounded in what police are calling a felonious assault.

Officers responded around 12:19 a.m. on August 2 to the 5200 block of Riding Club Lane following reports of a mass shooting. When police arrived, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were transported to nearby hospitals and are expected to survive.

Detectives have not released information on a suspect or motive and are actively seeking tips and video footage from the public to aid in the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Reffitt at 614-645-4323 or submit an anonymous tip to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

Related News:  Ohio University student convicted of felony in break-in at ex-girlfriend’s apartment

──────────────────────────────────────────────────
Key Points

  • Three victims were shot early Saturday morning on Riding Club Lane in Columbus
  • All victims were hospitalized and are expected to survive
  • Police are requesting public assistance and video footage to help identify suspects
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Gunfire erupts at Columbus pop-up party as teens...

Lucky ticket nets Oregon man $50K payday

Ohio University student convicted of felony in break-in...

Toledo 76 store sells $50K winning lottery ticket...

Lucky Oregon player wins $50K on Ohio Lottery...

Cincinnati player scores $500K payday on Ohio Lottery...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.