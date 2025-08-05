Three injured in late-night mass shooting on Riding Club Lane in Columbus

Columbus, OH – Just after midnight Saturday, gunfire erupted in a residential neighborhood, leaving three people wounded in what police are calling a felonious assault.

Officers responded around 12:19 a.m. on August 2 to the 5200 block of Riding Club Lane following reports of a mass shooting. When police arrived, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were transported to nearby hospitals and are expected to survive.

Detectives have not released information on a suspect or motive and are actively seeking tips and video footage from the public to aid in the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Reffitt at 614-645-4323 or submit an anonymous tip to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

Key Points

Three victims were shot early Saturday morning on Riding Club Lane in Columbus

All victims were hospitalized and are expected to survive

Police are requesting public assistance and video footage to help identify suspects