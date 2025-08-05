Wilkes-Barre man arrested after alleged assault and threats to shoot woman and her family

Wilkes-Barre, PA – A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday evening after allegedly assaulting a woman during a fight over her cell phone and threatening to kill her and her family, according to city police.

The incident began around 6:47 p.m. when officers on patrol were flagged down by a 22-year-old woman near 140 North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard. The victim told officers she had been in a verbal argument with the suspect, Austin Kochanski, when he demanded access to her phone.

During the altercation, Kochanski allegedly threw the woman to the ground while trying to force the phone from her hands. She reported that he then shoved her into a sliding glass door and threatened to shoot both her and her family members.

The victim managed to escape the residence and contact police. Officers later located Kochanski at the victim’s home on North Empire Court, where he was taken into custody without incident and transported to police headquarters for processing and arraignment.

