$147K lottery ticket sold at beverage store in Philly

PHILADELPHIA, PA – One lucky ticket holder in Philadelphia is celebrating a big win after scoring a $147,915.50 jackpot in the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Treasure Hunt game.

The winning ticket for the August 1 drawing matched all five numbers — 11, 12, 15, 24, and 27 — and was sold at Welsh Road Beverage, 2425 Welsh Road. The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

In addition to the jackpot prize, more than 52,300 other tickets won prizes in the same drawing. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

Treasure Hunt, introduced in 2007, costs $1 per play and features daily drawings. Players pick five numbers from 1 to 30, and jackpots are won by matching all five drawn numbers.

