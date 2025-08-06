240-unit apartment complex coming to Route 37 and Colonial Drive in Manchester

Manchester, NJ – A major residential development is moving forward in Manchester Township after the planning board granted preliminary and final major site plan approval for a large-scale apartment complex at the intersection of Route 37 and Colonial Drive.

The project, filed under Case #PB-2024-20 by applicant 2701 Highway 37, LLC, will be built on a 34.89-acre wooded and undeveloped parcel located at the western corner of the intersection. The site spans Block 46, Lots 4, 7.01, and 10, and is situated within both the TC (Town Center) and R-40 (Residential) zoning districts. However, all proposed development will remain within the TC zone.

The approved site plan includes the construction of 10 apartment buildings totaling 240 residential units, along with a clubhouse, pool, and a maintenance building. No development is planned in the R-40 portion of the site. The property currently contains no structures or improvements aside from some minor dirt paths.

The development marks one of the largest residential projects in the township in recent years and is expected to bring significant housing capacity to the Route 37 corridor. Site improvements will include internal roadways, parking, stormwater management, and landscaping to support the new community.

Lakewood Deputy Mayor, Manchester Council President Latest Politicians to Land Lucrative County Jobs

TOMS RIVER, NJ – If you’re a Republican elected official in Ocean County, there’s a good chance shortly after your election, you’ll find yourself employed within the Ocean County government. Usually, those jobs are given with high salaries and low expectations to show up for work.

The trend dates back decades, as dozens of elected officials, past and present, have held or currently hold jobs within the Ocean County government.

The most notable figures in recent years to hold public office while facing public criticism have been former Berkeley Township Mayor Carmen Amato and Jackson Township Mayor Michael Reina. Amato, now a New Jersey Senator, and Reina, still hold six-figure jobs within the county.

Amato is paid $128,688 for his position at the county printing offices. Reina earns $102,000 as head of the Ocean County bridge department.

This year, Lakewood Deputy Mayor Menache Miller and Manchester Township Council President Roxanne Conniff were both placed in new positions within the county. Both are allies of Ocean County GOP Chairman George Gilmore, a convicted felon and federal tax cheat who was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison before he was pardoned by President Trump in 2021.

Conniff, a close associate of the GOP chairman, was appointed as a community service aide with the county, earning $85,000 annually. Miller was hired as a private clerk for the administration office at an hourly rate that would pay him roughly $72,000 annually.

Insiders within the county were confused by the arrival of both individuals and are unsure what their daily duties are within the county. An OPRA request filed with the county turned up little information regarding their daily responsibilities.

The commissioners also hired Kaylann Ricotta, wife of failed Toms River candidate and Gilmore lackey Anthony Ricotta to serve as secretary to their close friend Commissioner Robert Arace. Commissioner Arace was a groomsman at the Ricotta’s wedding.

Mrs. Ricotta will earn $82,115 as a secretary to her friend Arace.