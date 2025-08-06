6-year-old boy dies days after car slams into truck at Seaford intersection

Seaford, DE – A tragic crash at a rural intersection in Sussex County has claimed the life of a 6-year-old boy, who died five days after a Toyota Corolla collided with a pickup truck in Seaford, Delaware.

The deadly collision happened on July 27 at around 4:28 p.m., when a Toyota Corolla heading south on Coverdale Road failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the path of an eastbound Toyota Tundra traveling on Hastings Farm Road, according to Delaware State Police.

The Tundra slammed into the passenger side of the Corolla, causing severe damage and critical injuries to several occupants. In the rear seat of the Corolla was 6-year-old Keydan Garcia-Garcia of Bridgeville, Delaware. He was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and succumbed to those injuries on Friday, August 1.

The 44-year-old female driver of the Corolla, also from Bridgeville, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. A 15-year-old girl riding in the front passenger seat suffered critical injuries and remains hospitalized.

The 45-year-old male driver of the Tundra, a Georgetown resident, was not seriously injured and declined transport to a hospital at the scene.

Delaware State Police say the investigation remains ongoing, and no charges have been announced at this time.

Key Points

A 6-year-old boy died from injuries days after a two-vehicle crash in Seaford

The Corolla he was riding in failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a pickup

Two others in the Corolla were also hospitalized, including a 15-year-old girl in critical condition