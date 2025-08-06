9-year-old boy disappears from Clay Street in Northeast DC

Washington, DC – 9-year-old Lorenzo Hammond was last seen in the 5300 block of Clay Street, NE, prompting a critical missing child alert from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Lorenzo was reported missing at approximately 2:00 p.m. on August 4. Officers from the Youth and Family Engagement Division are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

He is described as a Black male, about 4 feet tall, weighing between 80 to 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a white shirt, black pants, and black Crocs.

The Metropolitan Police are urging anyone who may have seen Lorenzo Hammond or has information about his whereabouts to contact the Youth and Family Engagement Division at 202-576-6768 or the Real Time Crime Center at 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can also be sent by texting 50411.

