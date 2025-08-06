AirFest 2025 lands ultra-rare WWII jet fighter in biggest show yet at Cape May Airport

Cape May, NJ – History takes flight once again as AirFest 2025 returns to Cape May Airport from Thursday, August 28, through Sunday, August 31, with organizers promising the biggest lineup yet — headlined by the Messerschmitt Me 262, the world’s first operational jet fighter and a game-changer in the history of air combat.

Now in its 29th year, AirFest is the flagship event of the Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) Aviation Museum, bringing together aviation fans, history buffs, veterans, and families for four days of historic aircraft displays, tours, flyovers, and community support. The ultra-rare Me 262, capable of reaching speeds over 500 mph, will be showcased thanks to partnerships with the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach and Vintage Wings, Inc.

Other flying icons on display include the Goodyear FG-1D Corsair, known as “Whistling Death,” which was once based at NAS Wildwood during World War II; the C-53 “Beach City Baby”, a combat transport version of the DC-3 available for interior tours; and the SNJ (AT-6 Texan), representing the aircraft used to train pilots at NAS Wildwood during the war. Also joining the lineup is the Fuji LM-1 “Nikko”, a rare postwar Japanese trainer with only three airworthy models in the U.S.

Additional aircraft expected include Navy helicopters, Yak-52s, a PT-26, TB-30 Epsilon, and a growing list of classic and experimental planes set to arrive throughout the weekend. A special highlight is the B-25J SandBar Mitchell’s nose section and turret, part of an ongoing restoration project by Warbirds of Glory.

On Saturday, AirFest will also feature a fly-in by Aero Club of Pennsylvania and Experimental Aircraft Association members, giving guests a chance to see a variety of unique aircraft not formally listed. Support from community partners such as AtlantiCare, the Cape May County Mosquito Commission, the New Jersey State Police, and the United States Coast Guard is also expected.

All events and aircraft are subject to availability due to weather, mission needs, or maintenance. AirFest runs daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with activities, aircraft tours, and educational exhibits throughout the grounds of historic Hangar #1, which served as a dive-bomber training center during World War II and honors the 42 aviators who died while training at NAS Wildwood.

AirFest 2025 is made possible by its title sponsor, J. Byrne Insurance Agency.

