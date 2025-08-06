Bounce houses and badges bring big crowds to North Plainfield

North Plainfield, NJ – Families packed the streets and local parks Tuesday night for North Plainfield’s 2025 National Night Out celebration, which turned into a community-wide block party aimed at strengthening ties between residents and law enforcement.

The event featured bounce houses, food vendors, live music, giveaways, and games — all designed to bring neighbors, officers, and local organizations together in a festive atmosphere. Children lined up for face painting and treats while parents chatted with officers and community leaders.

National Night Out is a nationwide initiative that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. North Plainfield’s version drew hundreds of residents who gathered to enjoy the free event while interacting with the officers who serve their town daily.

Community partners helped make the night a success, offering everything from food trucks to family-friendly activities. Officers mingled with attendees, posed for photos, and helped run stations throughout the event.

The North Plainfield Police Department thanked residents for showing up in large numbers, praising the turnout and the enthusiasm from local families.

The department also extended gratitude to vendors, community organizations, and its own officers, who helped organize and staff the event while maintaining their daily duties.

The event marked a high point in community engagement efforts for the department, which aims to build long-term relationships through ongoing outreach programs.

――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――

Key Points

Hundreds attended North Plainfield’s National Night Out celebration on Tuesday night

The event included bounce houses, music, food, and activities to promote police-community partnerships

Officers, vendors, and residents gathered for an evening of connection and fun