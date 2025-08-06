Brick Township woman pleads guilty to knife-point robbery and store burglary in Berkeley

Berkeley Township, NJ – The incident was reported during the early morning hours last October when a woman first smashed her way into one store, then robbed another at knifepoint just minutes later — and now she’s pleaded guilty.

On Monday, Jessica Napolitano, 37, of Brick Township, entered guilty pleas to charges of robbery and burglary stemming from a pair of incidents on October 15, 2024. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Napolitano admitted to breaking into the Dollar General on Atlantic City Boulevard by throwing a rock through the front window before fleeing empty-handed.

Shortly after, around 4:20 a.m., Napolitano entered The Corner Store on Ocean Gate Drive, brandished a knife at the cashier, and demanded cash and cigarettes. Store staff complied, and Napolitano fled the scene with the stolen goods.

She was later identified and arrested in Lakewood Township without incident. She was initially released under New Jersey Bail Reform but is now being held on an unrelated charge.

At her sentencing on September 26, prosecutors will seek a seven-year prison term for the robbery — subject to the No Early Release Act — and a concurrent three-year term for the burglary.

──────────────────────────────────────────────────

Key Points

Jessica Napolitano pleaded guilty to robbery and burglary from two October 2024 incidents

She robbed a convenience store at knifepoint and attempted to break into another store earlier that morning

Prosecutors will seek a seven-year prison term with no early release