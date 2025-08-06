Brick Township woman pleads guilty to knife-point robbery and store burglary in Berkeley

A Brick Township woman admitted to pulling a knife on a cashier and smashing her way into another store just minutes apart.

by Breaking Local News Report

Berkeley Township, NJ – The incident was reported during the early morning hours last October when a woman first smashed her way into one store, then robbed another at knifepoint just minutes later — and now she’s pleaded guilty.

On Monday, Jessica Napolitano, 37, of Brick Township, entered guilty pleas to charges of robbery and burglary stemming from a pair of incidents on October 15, 2024. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Napolitano admitted to breaking into the Dollar General on Atlantic City Boulevard by throwing a rock through the front window before fleeing empty-handed.

Shortly after, around 4:20 a.m., Napolitano entered The Corner Store on Ocean Gate Drive, brandished a knife at the cashier, and demanded cash and cigarettes. Store staff complied, and Napolitano fled the scene with the stolen goods.

Related News:  Senators demand emergency session over looming 37 percent health benefit hike for NJ public workers

She was later identified and arrested in Lakewood Township without incident. She was initially released under New Jersey Bail Reform but is now being held on an unrelated charge.

At her sentencing on September 26, prosecutors will seek a seven-year prison term for the robbery — subject to the No Early Release Act — and a concurrent three-year term for the burglary.

──────────────────────────────────────────────────
Key Points

  • Jessica Napolitano pleaded guilty to robbery and burglary from two October 2024 incidents
  • She robbed a convenience store at knifepoint and attempted to break into another store earlier that morning
  • Prosecutors will seek a seven-year prison term with no early release
Related News:  Crash probe snarls I-287 traffic as tire debris clogs Turnpike lanes in NJ morning rush
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Toms River summer concert to feature NJ British...

Gunfire erupts at Toms River apartment complex late...

Massive Daycare Facility and apartment complex project moves...

AirFest 2025 lands ultra-rare WWII jet fighter in...

New traffic signals and safety upgrades coming to...

Pediatric Affiliates celebrates grand opening of new Jackson...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.