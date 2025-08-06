Bronx candy shop sells top prize winning lottery ticket

BRONX, NY – A lucky lottery player in the Bronx is more than $31,000 richer after hitting the top prize in Tuesday night’s TAKE 5 drawing.

The New York Lottery announced the winning ticket, worth $31,728, was sold at 4135 A and M Candy Store, located at 4135 Laconia Avenue in the Bronx.

TAKE 5 draws numbers from 1 to 39 twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

The New York Lottery, which contributed $3.6 billion to public schools in the last fiscal year, remains North America’s largest and most profitable lottery.

