Bronx candy shop sells top prize winning lottery ticket

Bronx player wins $31K TAKE 5 jackpot with ticket bought at local candy store

by Local News Report

BRONX, NY – A lucky lottery player in the Bronx is more than $31,000 richer after hitting the top prize in Tuesday night’s TAKE 5 drawing.

The New York Lottery announced the winning ticket, worth $31,728, was sold at 4135 A and M Candy Store, located at 4135 Laconia Avenue in the Bronx.

TAKE 5 draws numbers from 1 to 39 twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

The New York Lottery, which contributed $3.6 billion to public schools in the last fiscal year, remains North America’s largest and most profitable lottery.

Key Points

  • A TAKE 5 ticket worth $31,728 was sold at A and M Candy Store on Laconia Avenue in the Bronx.
  • The winning ticket was for the Aug. 5 evening drawing.
  • Winners have up to one year from the draw date to claim their prize.
