Bronx, NY – A lone shot rang out on a quiet Bronx street before the shooter bolted into the night.

Gunfire erupted around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in front of 1430 Boston Road, where a man fired a single round before fleeing the scene on foot. No one was injured in the incident, and the motive remains unclear.

Surveillance images released by the NYPD show the suspect moments before the shooting, but his identity is still unknown. Investigators believe he may have been involved in a dispute or sent a warning shot, though no further details were released.

The incident took place within the 42nd Precinct, an area that has experienced several recent firearm-related reports. Police say the gunman fled in an unknown direction and has not been seen since.

Officials are now asking the public for help identifying the shooter, whose sudden act of violence left more questions than answers.

Key Points

A single gunshot was fired outside 1430 Boston Road early Sunday morning

The shooter fled on foot and remains unidentified

No injuries were reported and police are seeking tips