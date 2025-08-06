Corrections officer accused of sex with inmates and ID theft scheme at Pennsylvania state prison

A Pennsylvania prison guard is accused of crossing the line from authority figure to criminal co-conspirator.

by Breaking Local News Report
Harrisburg, PA – She was trusted to guard inmates — instead, investigators say she had sex with them and used their identities in a fraud scheme.

Kristina Miller, 35, a former corrections officer at State Correctional Institution Forest, was charged Wednesday with felony counts of institutional sexual assault and unlawful use of a computer, along with multiple misdemeanor conspiracy charges related to identity theft and theft by deception. The alleged misconduct took place between 2020 and 2023, while she was employed at the Forest County prison.

Miller, of McKean County, was arraigned and released on $100,000 unsecured bail, according to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and State Police.

Investigators said Miller engaged in sexual relationships with three separate inmates during her time at the facility. In addition, authorities allege she accessed the prison’s inmate database to gather personal identifying information, which she then passed along to a co-conspirator as part of a financial fraud operation.

Attorney General Dave Sunday announced the charges alongside the Pennsylvania State Police, stating that Miller’s actions represent a serious breach of public trust and threaten the integrity of the state’s correctional system.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Key Points

  • Kristina Miller, 35, charged with institutional sexual assault and conspiracy in identity theft scheme
  • Allegedly had sexual relationships with three inmates while working at SCI Forest between 2020 and 2023
  • Accused of using prison database to aid in a financial fraud operation
