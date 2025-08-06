Extortionist Chuck: Trump Says Schumer, Democrats Resorting to Extortion to Approve Appointments

Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday morning at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, accusing him of demanding $2 billion in what he called “extortion” to approve hundreds of long-delayed Trump administration appointments.

In a fiery post on Truth Social, Trump highlighted that Schumer was holding up confirmations in exchange for billions in federal funding for various programs supported by Democrats, calling the move unprecedented in U.S. history. Trump referred to Schumer as “Cryin’ Chuck” and labeled Senate Democrats as “country hating thugs” and “extortionists.”

The accusations come as tensions in the Senate hit a boiling point over stalled confirmations. More than 150 Trump nominees for judicial, ambassadorial, and executive branch positions have been delayed for months as Senate Democrats have refused to grant unanimous consent for approval, forcing roll-call votes and slowing the process to a crawl.

According to reports, Democrats have been negotiating for the release of billions in previously authorized but withheld federal funds in exchange for advancing some of the nominations. Specific requests include approximately $5 billion for the National Institutes of Health, $1 billion for the Global Fund to fight AIDS and other diseases, $300 million for the World Food Program, and additional support for foreign aid and domestic agencies.

Trump ended the negotiations abruptly earlier this week, reportedly telling Schumer to “go to hell” and sending Republican senators home for the August recess without a resolution. In his post, Trump urged the GOP to “create legislation” to break what he views as an unconstitutional blockade.

Senate Republicans are now weighing rule changes in September that could accelerate the confirmation process without needing Democratic cooperation.

Democrats, meanwhile, have defended their position by pointing to what they call a lack of transparency and fairness in the nomination process and argue that Trump’s White House is seeking approval of appointments without bipartisan scrutiny.

The standoff has left dozens of agencies and diplomatic posts without leadership, creating further gridlock in Washington during a heated campaign season.

――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――

Key Points

Trump accused Sen. Schumer of demanding $2B in funding in exchange for advancing his nominees

Senate Democrats have delayed confirmation of over 150 Trump appointees

Talks collapsed as Trump rejected the funding demands and GOP now considers rule changes