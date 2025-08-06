Father who wasn’t allowed near his daughter vanished with her and threatened death before walking into a police station

Erie, PA – While his ex-wife was at work, a Michigan man allegedly kidnapped their 7-year-old daughter from her Pennsylvania home and threatened her mother with chilling violence before turning himself in three days later.

Jafar Almaarej, 39, appeared at a police station around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday after allegedly violating a protection order and abducting his daughter during a custody visit in Millcreek Township, a suburb of Erie. Police said Almaarej had been barred from contacting the child or her mother but was nonetheless allowed to see her Sunday while the mother went to work.

Shortly after, the woman received a text from Almaarej saying he was leaving with the girl. In a follow-up message, he allegedly warned that if she involved police, “they would have to search for their bones,” according to Detective Adam Hardner.

The mother contacted authorities, and a search began for the father and child, prompting regional alerts. Police have not confirmed where Almaarej went after leaving Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday, Almaarej surrendered without incident. Millcreek Township Police Chief Carter Mook confirmed the child was found unharmed and was reunited with her mother.

Almaarej faces charges including kidnapping and making terroristic threats. He was expected to be arraigned later Wednesday.

Hardner noted that the mother holds sole custody of the child and had a protection-from-abuse order in place against Almaarej. Despite the legal order, she had voluntarily left the girl in his care while she worked Sunday.

——

Key Points

A Michigan man turned himself in after allegedly kidnapping his daughter in Erie, PA

The mother, who has sole custody, received threatening messages from the suspect

The 7-year-old girl was found safe and returned to her mother