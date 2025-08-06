Giant Eagle store sells $1 million-winning lottery ticket in Allegheny

PENN HILLS, PA – A Pennsylvania Lottery player in Allegheny County became an instant millionaire after purchasing a winning $1,000,000 Winnings scratch-off ticket.

The $1 million-winning ticket was sold at Giant Eagle, located at 9001 Frankstown Road in Penn Hills Township. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the top-prize ticket.

$1,000,000 Winnings is a $20 scratch-off game offering top prizes of $1 million. Players are reminded that scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date, and winners should sign the back of their ticket and contact the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Scratch-off tickets are randomly distributed, and the Lottery only learns the locations of winning ticket sales after prizes are claimed.

