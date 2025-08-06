GIANT Food Stores sells $5 million-winning lottery ticket

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., PA – A Pennsylvania Lottery player in Lehigh County just became $5 million richer after buying a top-prize winning ticket from the $5,000,000 Lion’s Share scratch-off game.

The winning ticket was sold at GIANT Food Stores, 7150 Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie Township. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$5,000,000 Lion’s Share is a $50 scratch-off game offering top prizes of $5 million. Players are reminded that scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date and should sign the back of their tickets before contacting the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

The Pennsylvania Lottery notes that scratch-off tickets are distributed randomly, and it only learns the location of winning ticket sales after prizes are claimed.

