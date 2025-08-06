Gunfire erupts at Columbus pop-up party as teens flee in darkened car

Columbus, OH – It started with a burst of gunfire during a pop-up party near 1100 Neil Avenue late Saturday night, sending crowds of people fleeing down sidewalks and alleyways before police quickly moved in.

Officers arrived just after reports of shots fired and immediately spotted a chaotic scene with multiple individuals running from the area. It appeared a large, unsanctioned gathering had taken place before the shooting began.

A sergeant on scene noticed a red Nissan sedan with no lights on speeding away in a nearby alley. When officers stopped the vehicle, they found several juveniles inside. The driver was cited for violating curfew and driving with expired tags. His guardian was later charged with parental neglect.

A rear seat passenger also received a curfew violation. The front passenger, however, was found with a handgun and an extended magazine. He was arrested and charged with improper handling of a firearm.

No injuries were reported from the shooting, and an investigation into the gunfire remains ongoing.

Police did not confirm whether the individuals in the vehicle were connected to the shooting, though the vehicle had been seen leaving the immediate area.

The incident occurred as Columbus continues to see a rise in youth-related incidents involving firearms during late-night gatherings.

