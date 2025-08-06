Gunfire erupts at Toms River apartment complex late Sunday night

Toms River, NJ – Shots rang out just before midnight Sunday at the Winteringham Village Apartment complex, prompting a police investigation but leaving no reported injuries.

The shooting occurred around 11:40 p.m. on August 4 inside the residential complex, according to the Toms River Police Department. Officers responded to the scene and confirmed that although multiple shots were fired, no one was injured.

Authorities have not released information about potential suspects or a motive, and it remains unclear how many individuals were involved. Investigators are asking for help from the public as they continue working to piece together what happened.

Detective DeRosa is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact him directly at 732-349-0150, extension 1386, or via email at [email protected].

Police have not indicated whether the shooting was targeted or random.

Key Points

Shooting occurred at 11:40 p.m. Sunday at Winteringham Village Apartments in Toms River

No injuries were reported despite multiple shots fired

Police are asking for public assistance in identifying those involved