Jackson First Aid responds to 567 emergency calls in one month with 9-minute average response time

Jackson Township, NJ – Volunteer EMTs in Jackson Township answered 567 emergency calls last month, according to new monthly statistics released by the Jackson Township First Aid Squad, which continues to provide critical 9-1-1 care during overnight hours across Ocean County.

Chief Al Couceiro leads the agency, which serves as a vital emergency lifeline for the residents of Jackson Township and regularly supports neighboring municipalities through mutual aid agreements.

Operating from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, the all-volunteer EMS agency recorded a total of 3,675 calls so far this year, with July’s call volume contributing 567 to that total. The squad also maintained an average response time of 9.04 minutes, according to the latest report.

Of last month’s calls, 450 were patient transports, and 132 involved patients treated and refused transport. Medical emergencies topped the call categories with 175 incidents, followed by lift assists and falls at 104, and neurological-related emergencies with 72.

There were 44 trauma-related calls, 45 for breathing problems, and 30 for heart-related incidents. Cardiac arrest responses totaled 9 for the month.

Crews also responded to 43 traffic accidents and were placed on standby for 30 incidents. The squad performed two medivac operations.

The Jackson Township First Aid Squad, founded in 1953, is made up of more than 70 members — most of them New Jersey-certified EMTs. Volunteers donate thousands of hours each year and operate five duty crews out of a facility on East Veterans Highway. Two ambulances are continuously staffed during overnight duty hours.

――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――

Key Points

Jackson Township First Aid responded to 567 calls last month with an average response time of 9.04 minutes

Medical emergencies, falls, and neurological calls made up the highest call volumes

The all-volunteer EMS agency has answered 3,675 calls so far this year

Volunteers in Jackson are answering hundreds of calls a month while keeping emergency response times under 10 minutes.