Jacob’s Pillow staffer crushed in tragic dolly accident during stage setup

Becket, MA – A summer employee at the famed Jacob’s Pillow dance center was killed Friday afternoon in a tragic workplace accident involving stage platforms, authorities confirmed this week.

Kat Sirico, 40, of Rochester, New York, died after being struck and pinned by a heavy dolly and staging platforms while working with an intern to move the equipment across the campus around 12:30 p.m. on August 1. Officials noted that Sirico’s preferred pronouns were they/them.

According to investigators, the two staff members were transporting the platforms using a dolly down a sloped area when the load became uncontrollable. Sirico reportedly attempted to stop the rolling dolly but tripped and fell, and was then run over by the dolly before the stacked platforms fell onto them.

Bystanders attempted life-saving measures, but Sirico was pronounced dead shortly after emergency crews arrived at the scene.

Becket Police, EMS, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit responded to the incident. Authorities say no criminal charges will be filed, and the fatality has been ruled an accident resulting from the workplace mishap.

Jacob’s Pillow, located in the Berkshire Mountains, is a historic and internationally known dance center that hosts artists from around the world during its summer season. Sirico was working there as part of the seasonal team.

The official cause of death will be released by the Medical Examiner following a full review.

Key Points

Kat Sirico, 40, was killed in a workplace accident at Jacob’s Pillow on Friday afternoon

Sirico was struck by a dolly and falling staging platforms while moving equipment

Officials say the fatal incident was accidental and no criminal charges will be filed