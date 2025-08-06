Jewelry stolen in armed robbery on busy Northwest DC street

Suspects pull gun and rob victim of jewelry on Connecticut Avenue

by Local News Report
#post_seo_title #image_title #attachment_caption

WASHINGTON, DC – Early Sunday morning, two suspects jumped out of a vehicle on Connecticut Avenue, pulled a gun, and robbed a victim of jewelry before fleeing the scene.

At around 2:56 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, for a reported robbery. Investigators say two suspects exited a silver Toyota Rav4, with one of them brandishing a handgun and demanding the victim’s jewelry. After the victim complied, the suspects returned to the vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects, which police have released as part of their investigation.

Jewelry stolen in armed robbery on busy Northwest DC street image attachment caption

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Tips can be submitted by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.

Related News:  Top New Jersey state corrections official who sold job security for cash sentenced to prison

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points

  • Two suspects robbed a victim at gunpoint early Sunday on Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.
  • The suspects fled in a silver Toyota Rav4 after taking the victim’s jewelry.
  • Police are offering up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
author avatar
Local News Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

Thief caught on camera stealing from car in...

Man charged with posing as trooper pulled over...

Shirtless gunman wanted after attempted robbery on D...

Gunfire erupts at Toms River apartment complex late...

Lime bike bandits hit victim on popular DC...

Masked trio sought in armed robbery on Benning...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.