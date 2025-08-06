WASHINGTON, DC – Early Sunday morning, two suspects jumped out of a vehicle on Connecticut Avenue, pulled a gun, and robbed a victim of jewelry before fleeing the scene.

At around 2:56 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, for a reported robbery. Investigators say two suspects exited a silver Toyota Rav4, with one of them brandishing a handgun and demanding the victim’s jewelry. After the victim complied, the suspects returned to the vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects, which police have released as part of their investigation.

Jewelry stolen in armed robbery on busy Northwest DC street image attachment caption

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Tips can be submitted by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.

