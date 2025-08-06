Lime bike bandits hit victim on popular DC trail

Police search for two juveniles after robbery on Metropolitan Branch Trail

by Local News Report
WASHINGTON, DC – Two juveniles are being sought after a robbery on the Metropolitan Branch Trail Tuesday evening, police said.

Around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the report of a robbery along the popular trail. Authorities said the suspects were last seen riding a lime bike. The front rider was dressed in all black clothing, while the rear passenger wore a black hoodie, black pants, a black ski mask, and a gray hat.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

