Lodi turns out for National Night Out with SWAT demos and community connection

Lodi, NJ – Residents gathered Tuesday night to meet their local officers face-to-face as the Lodi Police Department took part in National Night Out, offering conversations, displays, and interactive activities to strengthen ties between police and the community.

The event featured tables, giveaways, and visits from regional law enforcement partners, including the New Jersey State Police Bergen County Regional SWAT Team and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department K9 Unit. Attendees also had the chance to connect with trauma professionals from Hackensack University Medical Center.

Lodi Police said they were grateful for the turnout and the chance to engage in “meaningful conversations” with residents throughout the evening.

The community-wide initiative is part of a national campaign held each year to promote safer neighborhoods through police-resident partnerships and public engagement.

Officers thanked residents for their continued support and credited the success of the event to both the community and the participating public safety agencies.

Key Points

Lodi Police connected with residents during Tuesday night’s National Night Out

SWAT, K9, and trauma teams joined the event to support community outreach

Officers praised the public for strong engagement and turnout