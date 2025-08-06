Man charged with posing as trooper pulled over drivers in Wicomico

SALISBURY, MD – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation of a 19-year-old Salisbury man accused of posing as a trooper and conducting illegal traffic stops earlier this year.

Jayden Ballard was served a criminal summons on February 12 and charged with impersonating a police officer and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. Investigators believe he gained access to a marked Maryland State Police vehicle and operated it throughout Wicomico County while wearing a state police uniform.

Authorities say Ballard allegedly conducted unlawful traffic stops during that time. They are now asking anyone who may have been stopped or interacted with him to contact Senior Trooper Garrett Dick at [email protected] or by calling 410-749-3101.

The investigation remains active.

