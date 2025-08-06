Man hit in head with metal pot during domestic dispute at Woodbridge apartment

Woodbridge, VA – It was just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when a heated argument inside a Woodbridge apartment turned violent and left a 28-year-old man hospitalized after being struck in the head with a metal pot.

The incident happened at the Woodbridge Station Apartments in the 1300 block of Eisenhower Close. According to police, a verbal altercation between the victim and a known acquaintance escalated until the accused, 23-year-old Yahziel Tyrik Collins, allegedly grabbed a metal pot and struck the victim.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital. Officers arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and launched an investigation. Collins was arrested on-site and charged with malicious wounding.

He is being held without bond. A court date is pending.

