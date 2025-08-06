Man punched and robbed at gunpoint outside grocery store in Bear

A man was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint during a parking lot confrontation in Bear.

by Breaking Local News Report
Bear, DE – The incident occurred Monday night when a man was attacked and robbed in the parking lot of a local grocery store after being confronted by two men over money, according to state police.

The robbery occurred around 7:57 p.m. outside Mexico Grocery at 626 Pulaski Highway. Police say two men approached a 43-year-old man and demanded payment for a debt. One of the suspects punched the victim and took his cellphone, while the other displayed a handgun during the encounter.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Both suspects are described as Hispanic males, believed to be in their 40s or 50s. At this time, there are no available surveillance images or video of the suspects or their vehicle.

Delaware State Police Troop 2 Robbery Unit is investigating and asking anyone with information to contact Detective R. Strecker at (302) 365-8413 or reach out via Facebook or Delaware Crime Stoppers.

