Man shot dead late at night on Otis Place

WASHINGTON, DC – Gunfire rang out late Monday night on a quiet Northwest street, leaving a 38-year-old man dead as detectives search for answers.

At about 9:57 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 1300 block of Otis Place, Northwest, for reports of a shooting. They found an adult male, later identified as Cordarall Allen Horne of Northwest, suffering from gunshot wounds and unresponsive.

DC Fire and EMS attempted lifesaving measures at the scene, but Horne was pronounced dead. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Tips can be submitted by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.

