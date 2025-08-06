Man wanted in five Philadelphia sexual assaults arrested after weeks-long search

Philadelphia, PA – A 37-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting five women in Center City neighborhoods over a 17-day period has been taken into custody, Philadelphia police announced Wednesday.

Dynel Walker, whose last known address is on Philmont Avenue, was apprehended in connection with five reported sexual assaults that occurred between July 18 and August 3 in the city’s 9th and 17th Police Districts. All incidents involved a similar pattern: women being attacked from behind while alone, often near their homes or vehicles.

The assaults happened in close proximity and during early morning hours or midday, raising public concern and triggering an intensive manhunt by the Special Victims Unit.

The first attack was reported on July 18 at 6:40 a.m. on the 1900 block of Spruce Street, where a woman was sexually assaulted while walking her dog. Just one day later, on July 19, another victim was attacked at 3:13 a.m. as she tried to enter her apartment building on the 2000 block of Delancey Street.

After a nearly two-week gap, police say the suspect struck again on August 2 at 8:15 a.m. on the 1600 block of Waverly Street, followed by two more assaults just hours apart on August 3. In those cases, victims were attacked while either unlocking their doors or walking to their cars on South 15th Street and Webster Street.

Police launched a coordinated effort to identify and locate Walker after establishing consistent details in victim statements, suspect descriptions, and surveillance footage gathered from the areas surrounding the assaults.

Authorities have not yet disclosed details regarding the circumstances of Walker’s capture. He is expected to face multiple charges related to the string of attacks.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is continuing the investigation and encourages anyone with additional information to contact them at 215-685-3264 or submit anonymous tips via 215-686-TIPS.

