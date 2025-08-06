Manchester, NJ – Manchester is changing, and with those changes, new services are needed for residents relocating to the neighborhood.

A congregation’s proposal to convert a single-family home at 1209 Ninth Avenue into a mikvah—a Jewish ritual bath—has drawn significant public attention and scrutiny as the applicants seek multiple zoning variances to proceed in a residential neighborhood.

The application, listed as Case 24-48, was presented before Manchester’s zoning board and includes a request for a D(1) use variance to permit a mikvah in the R10 zone, where commercial uses are not allowed. The congregation is also seeking bulk variances for principal building rear and side yard setbacks, lot coverage, parking dimensions, and buffer requirements—several of which are pre-existing deviations.

Attorney Donna Jennings, representing the applicant, argued that mikvahs are considered inherently beneficial uses under New Jersey case law and are protected by the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA). Jennings noted that the facility would serve a strictly religious purpose, retain the residential character of the property, and have minimal impact on the neighborhood due to limited hours and low traffic.

What is a Mikvah? A mikvah is a Jewish ritual bath used for spiritual purification and is a key component of Jewish law and tradition. It’s a place of immersion in “living waters” – typically rain, spring, or well water – used for various purposes like conversion, marriage, and observing Niddah (a woman’s monthly cycle).

Shragi Bloch, representing the congregation, testified that the mikvah would be open seven days a week but only for one to two hours each evening, by appointment only. He stated that the facility would serve approximately three to eight women each night, with a maximum of three individuals inside at any one time. The mikvah includes one immersion pool, five preparation tubs, a bridal suite, and an ADA-compliant suite. Bloch emphasized the ritual’s deep privacy and that the mikvah would not be visible or recognizable from the street.

The need for this facility, according to Bloch, is driven by safety concerns and religious requirements. On the Sabbath, when driving is prohibited, some community members face walks of up to 1.5 hours along dark, sidewalk-less roads to the nearest mikvah. The proposed site is within walking distance for many of the approximately 500 Jewish families in the Pine Lake Park area.

Multiple board members and residents questioned the selection of a residential property for what they view as a commercial-type operation. Public commenters voiced concerns about parking, increased foot traffic, lighting, potential water usage and septic limitations, and the precedent of placing religious facilities in residential zones. Several noted that other mikvahs in the region operate longer hours and accommodate larger populations.

Opponents challenged whether the facility was truly a community necessity or a matter of convenience. Some residents, including non-Jewish neighbors, asked why alternate commercial locations or synagogues weren’t considered. Others raised questions about the nonprofit status, deliveries, taxes, and operational logistics such as laundry service, water purification, and towel handling.

Bloch reiterated that the mikvah would serve only women, mostly married, and operate discreetly with no public signage, noise, or community events. He said the building would not hold bar mitzvahs, weddings, or general worship services. Appointment scheduling would occur online, with users required to follow religious guidelines.

The zoning board, led by Chairman Mr. Reid, emphasized that the variances under consideration require balancing the religious rights of the applicant against potential detriment to the neighborhood. Under RLUIPA, municipalities must avoid placing substantial burdens on religious exercise unless using the least restrictive means to serve a compelling government interest.

The meeting concluded after extensive public questioning and testimony from Bloch, with additional expert testimony and deliberations expected in future sessions.

Land rush in Manchester Township sparks investment boom and political scrutiny

MANCHESTER TWP., N.J. — Manchester Township is rapidly becoming the focus of real estate and development interest in Ocean County, as rising land prices in nearby towns push investors westward in search of open space and opportunity.

While towns like Lakewood, Jackson, and Toms River have seen land values soar amid a wave of residential construction, Manchester still offers comparatively low prices—between $60,000 and $80,000 per acre—drawing a growing number of buyers hoping to capitalize before the market peaks.

“It’s like the Gold Rush out here right now,” one investor told Shore News Network. “Everyone is buying up what they can and hoping Manchester becomes the next Jackson in a few years.”

To meet the rising demand, local officials are working to extend utilities and approve zoning changes for multiple residential and commercial projects currently under review. The township’s planning board adopted a new zoning map in March and updated code enforcement standards, aiming to maintain property values and guide future growth.

This puah for shared utility services in Jackson was championed by former Mayor Robert Arace.

Manchester also announced an 8.17% budget increase this year, driving a push to attract new ratables and stabilize municipal finances. Former Mayor Robert Arace, now serving as an Ocean County Commissioner, has previously cited the need for “smart planning” to balance development with preserving the township’s suburban character.

It is Arace who laid out the framework for Manchester impending growth spurt.

But as land deals accelerate, political influence has come under renewed attention.

Ocean County GOP Chairman George Gilmore, who was pardoned by former President Donald Trump in 2021 after a federal conviction, now plays a central role in Manchester’s development agenda. Gilmore, whose allies dominate the township council, has close ties to public contracts and real estate lobbying efforts across the county.

Gilmore is a very close ally to former mayor, Robert Arace. Gilmore was instrumental in propelling Arace to the Ocean County Board of Commissioners and is now touting him as the ‘next Republican governor of New Jersey’ after the loss of Bill Spadea to Jack Ciattarelli.

A $20.5 million land sale in August involving GOP donor Larry Bathgate and the Ocean County Natural Lands Trust has drawn scrutiny. Bathgate’s 89.57-acre parcel sold at a premium over market value, followed shortly by political contributions from Bathgate and family members to Gilmore-aligned campaigns.

Gilmore’s wife, Joanne, is a partner in Morgan Municipal Services, a firm created shortly after his conviction and run by ally and Ocean County Commissioner Frank Sadeghi. The firm has taken on several municipal contracts once held by Gilmore’s former law office.

Meanwhile, development proposals for high-density housing, townhomes, and apartments continue to move through Manchester’s approval process, alongside plans to fund EMS and veteran care services through expanded tax revenue. Environmental limits remain a key concern as the township straddles the New Jersey Pinelands, where growth is subject to regulatory oversight.

Manchester officials are now tasked with balancing investor interest, political influence, and long-term community needs as the township transitions from quiet outpost to a central player in Ocean County’s ongoing building boom.

Manchester is drawing investor attention like never before, but behind the deals and development lies a growing debate over power, influence, and transparency.