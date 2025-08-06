Masked trio sought in armed robbery on Benning Road

Benning Road robbery suspects last seen in gray Honda SUV

WASHINGTON, DC – Three masked men are on the run after an armed robbery in Southeast DC early Wednesday, according to police.

The robbery occurred in the 4500 block of Benning Road SE, where officers say the suspects approached a victim, with one suspect brandishing a handgun. All three suspects were wearing ski masks and were last seen leaving the scene in a gray Honda SUV with an unknown license plate.

No injuries were reported, and detectives are actively investigating the case.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

Key Points

  • Three masked suspects committed an armed robbery on Benning Road SE.
  • One suspect was armed with a handgun during the incident.
  • The suspects fled in a gray Honda SUV with an unknown tag.
