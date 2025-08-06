Massive Daycare Facility and apartment complex project moves forward near South Hope Chapel in Manchester

Manchester, NJ – A major mixed-use development featuring a large daycare center, residential units, and retail space is moving ahead in Manchester Township after a recent planning board hearing advanced the proposal.

The project, submitted by Hope Chapel Town Square, LLC under Case #PB-2024-22, is located at the intersection of Lakehurst Whitesville Road and Ridge Avenue, near South Hope Chapel Road. The application received both preliminary and final major site plan approval, along with a minor subdivision.

At the center of the development are two primary buildings located closest to South Hope Chapel Road. One will be a mixed-use structure with commercial space on the ground floor and 17 residential units above. The second will house a 22,400-square-foot, two-story daycare facility—one of the largest in the area.

The remainder of the site will include townhome-style residential buildings, contributing to the area’s growing housing stock. The development also features supporting infrastructure such as off-street parking, landscaping, lighting, and a stormwater management system.

The property, listed as Block 66, Lots 1, 2, and 4, is currently undeveloped and sits in a rapidly growing section of Manchester. With the planning board’s recent decision, the project is set to significantly transform the area near South Hope Chapel into a new residential and commercial hub.

Manchester Residents Hit With Massive 8.17% Tax Increase Under Mayor Hankins

If you live in Manchester Township, the new 20% electricity increase isn’t your only new expense in 2025. Manchester just passed a budget that raises taxes by an incredible 8.17%. This increase comes as many towns surrounding Manchester have announced flat taxes for 2025.

This tax increase applies only to municipal taxes, not school taxes, which are a separate tax item on residents’ tax bills.

The new municipal budget under Mayor Joseph Hankins will raise taxes for many homeowners in Manchester Township, following unanimous approval by the Township Council.

The $29.7 million tax levy for 2025 includes a municipal tax rate set at 0.385 per $100 of assessed value, according to a report by Jersey Shore Online. This translates to a $108.38 increase for the average homeowner, raising the municipal portion of property taxes from $1,301.21 to $1,409.59 on a house valued at $366,000.

The increase from $1,301.21 to $1,409.59 represents an 8.17% tax increase for most residents.

This marks Mayor Hankins’ first budget presentation since taking office. Only two members of the public commented before the council passed the budget with full support.

Business Administrator Carl Block, recently retired from his job as the Ocean County Clerk, noted that due to a recent township-wide property revaluation, the tax changes won’t impact all residents equally. “This year’s budget will mean a decrease for some taxpayers and an increase for others based on the value of their homes,” he said.

Block, who was ousted from his $206,000 county job, was quickly placed in Manchester Township by former Mayor Robert Arace under the director of the county GOP party boss.

Block’s position was blessed by Ocean County GOP Chairman George Gilmore, who has deep ties to land developers in Ocean County. Gilmore, an ally, sought to place block in one of the few towns where he still wields power and influence.

The newly approved tax levy of $29,709,393.49 reflects the township’s anticipated revenue needs, covering services ranging from public safety to municipal operations.