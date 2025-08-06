Mikie Sherrill Wants You to Believe She’s Not Phil Murphy, But Here’s Why She Is

EDITORIAL – New Jersey Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is campaigning to be New Jersey’s next governor, pitching herself as a pragmatic alternative to Gov. Phil Murphy.

She emphasizes affordability and fresh ideas, but her record and positions on offshore wind, energy prices, sanctuary state policies, funding for illegal immigrants, and high-density housing show she’s largely a continuation of Murphy’s agenda. Here’s why her attempt to distance herself falls short

Offshore Wind: Same Vision, Same Failures

Sherrill has consistently supported Murphy’s ambitious offshore wind agenda, which aimed to make New Jersey a leader in renewable energy. She’s praised federal pushes for offshore wind, emphasizing the state’s role in combating climate change.

Murphy’s plan targeted 100% clean energy by 2035, heavily relying on offshore wind, yet major projects have collapsed, leaving no turbines operational.

Sherrill still advocates for more investment in renewables like solar and wind, mirroring Murphy’s ideological commitment despite the failures, while ignoring more reliable options like natural gas or nuclear.

Energy Prices: Blaming Others, Ignoring the Cause

New Jersey’s energy prices have surged, with recent rate hikes adding $20-$28 monthly to household bills. Murphy’s policies, including closing fossil fuel plants and betting on underdeveloped renewables, have reduced supply while demand grows, driving up costs.

Sherrill sidesteps these missteps, blaming external factors like tariffs or grid mismanagement, and pushes for more solar, which produces just 4% of the state’s power, instead of addressing the root causes.

Sanctuary State: Continuing Murphy’s Approach

Murphy declared New Jersey a sanctuary state, limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. Sherrill has supported similar policies, advocating for protecting undocumented immigrants and opposing strict enforcement measures. Her votes in Congress align with maintaining New Jersey’s sanctuary status, showing little divergence from Murphy’s framework, despite her claims of moderation.

Funding for Illegal Immigrants: No Pushback



Murphy’s administration has allocated millions in state funds for programs supporting undocumented immigrants, including legal aid and healthcare access.

Sherrill has not publicly opposed these initiatives and has instead championed inclusive policies, framing them as humanitarian. This aligns her closely with Murphy’s priorities, even as critics argue these funds strain budgets and divert resources from citizens.

High-Density Housing: Doubling Down on Urbanization

Murphy’s push for affordable, high-density housing to address New Jersey’s housing crisis has led to controversial developments, often overriding local zoning. Sherrill supports similar efforts, arguing for increased housing supply to improve affordability. Her advocacy for federal housing grants and urban development echoes Murphy’s top-down approach, ignoring concerns about infrastructure strain and community character.

Sherrill’s campaign may emphasize a new direction, but her alignment with Murphy’s policies on these key issues suggests otherwise. New Jerseyans hoping for a departure from the status quo may find her promises ring hollow.