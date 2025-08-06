Montgomery County player wins massive $430K lottery jackpot

MIDDLETOWN, PA – A Montgomery County resident hit big on the Pennsylvania Lottery’s online game Lily Pad Payout, taking home a prize worth $430,392.16.

The winning play came from Lily Pad Payout, an EZ eInstant game that contributes to the EZ as 123 Jackpots, which start at $50,000. The game offers players opportunities to multiply prizes up to five times and trigger a bonus round.

PA Lottery online games are available on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, with tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions, Cash4Life, Match 6 Lotto, and other games also available for purchase online or through the official PA Lottery app.

The Pennsylvania Lottery, one of 15 U.S. jurisdictions offering online lottery products, began its online gaming platform in May 2018.

