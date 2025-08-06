Motorcyclist killed in early morning Woodbridge crash identified as local resident

Woodbridge, VA – He was riding east on Dale Boulevard when the road curved — but he didn’t make the turn.

A 41-year-old Woodbridge man was killed early Tuesday morning when his motorcycle crashed into a parked car shortly after 1:40 a.m., according to investigators. The crash occurred near the intersection of Dale Boulevard and Greenwood Drive.

Police say Gary Virgil Teman was operating a 2016 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide when he failed to negotiate a leftward curve in the roadway. The motorcycle veered off the right side of the road and struck the rear of an unoccupied parked vehicle.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene and pronounced Teman dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators later confirmed that Teman was riding without a motorcycle endorsement on his license at the time of the crash.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information to come forward as the investigation remains ongoing.

