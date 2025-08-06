New traffic signals and safety upgrades coming to key intersections across Ocean County

Toms River, NJ – Ocean County is moving ahead with a wide-ranging set of traffic safety improvements targeting intersections and roads across several municipalities, including Manchester, Jackson, Lakewood, Stafford, Bay Head, and Pine Beach.

As part of a recently authorized plan, new traffic signals will be installed at several high-traffic intersections. These include:

County Road 10 (Bennetts Mills Road) and County Road 8 (Frank Applegate Road/Butterfly Road) in Jackson Township

in Jackson Township County Road 27 (Ridgeway Road) and Beacon Street in Manchester Township

in Manchester Township County Road 31 (New Central Avenue) and Hillside Boulevard , as well as County Road 40 (Chestnut Street) at Route 70 Ramp E and Lisa Roblyn Circle in Lakewood

, as well as in Lakewood County Road 93 (New Hampshire Avenue) and County Road 40 (Chestnut Street) in Lakewood

Additionally, an existing traffic signal at Lanes Mill Road and Joe Parker Road in Lakewood will be revised for improved efficiency and safety.

In Manchester Township, multiple intersections will see the installation of battery backup systems and generator bypasses to ensure traffic signal functionality during power outages. These include:

Route 530/Lacey Road and Cherry Street (MAN-12)

South Hope Chapel Road and Ridgeway Boulevard (MAN-13)

Pinewald-Keswick Road and Township Line Road (MAN-15)

Ridgeway Road and Ridgeway Boulevard (MAN-17)

Elsewhere in the county, bus stops are being officially designated along portions of County Route 5 (Maple Avenue and Main Street) in Plumsted Township.

No-passing zones will be updated on Pennsylvania Avenue, Station Avenue, and County Road 4 through Pine Beach.

The county will also return jurisdiction of the storm sewer system along Osborne Avenue in Bay Head back to the borough and will execute a shared services agreement with Stafford Township for drainage improvements at East Bay Avenue and Cedar Street, as well as at Pine Street.

County officials say the improvements are aimed at reducing traffic hazards, improving intersection visibility, and ensuring safer access for drivers and pedestrians—especially in areas experiencing growth and increased volume.

Key Points

Ocean County will install new traffic signals at key intersections in Manchester, Jackson, and Lakewood

Battery backups and generator bypass systems will be added at major Manchester intersections

Additional safety updates include bus stop designations, no-passing zone adjustments, and drainage work