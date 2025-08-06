NJ state senator slams ‘sanctuary’ policies after illegal alien kills mother and child in Lakewood DWI crash

A DWI crash that killed a mother and child has sparked outrage and fresh calls to end New Jersey’s sanctuary protections.

by Breaking Local News Report

Lakewood, NJ – A New Jersey state senator is calling for an end to the state’s sanctuary policies after a devastating DWI crash allegedly caused by an undocumented immigrant with a history of arrests left a mother and her young daughter dead, and another child critically injured.

State Sen. Mike Testa reacted strongly after news broke of the fatal crash in Lakewood involving a man reportedly in the U.S. illegally, who had two prior DWI arrests and a domestic violence charge on his record.

Testa took to social media to condemn New Jersey’s sanctuary status, writing that “horrible policies have horrible consequences.” He called the deaths of the woman and her 11-year-old daughter “entirely preventable,” and criticized state policy for allowing undocumented immigrants with criminal histories to remain in the community.

The crash occurred in Lakewood, where the suspect—whose name has not yet been publicly released—was allegedly driving under the influence when he struck the victims’ vehicle. A second child remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Testa said New Jersey must give local law enforcement the tools to cooperate with federal immigration authorities and urged an end to policies that prevent such collaboration.

The Lakewood crash has reignited debate over the state’s sanctuary laws, which limit cooperation between local and federal agencies in immigration enforcement matters.

Authorities have not announced the suspect’s formal charges but confirmed he is in custody as the investigation continues.

Key Points

  • A mother and her 11-year-old daughter were killed in a Lakewood DWI crash caused by an undocumented immigrant
  • The suspect reportedly had two prior DWIs and a domestic violence history
  • State Sen. Mike Testa blamed sanctuary policies and called for law enforcement to work with immigration authorities
