Paterson councilman running for mayor charged with pulling false fire alarm after Dominican Day Parade

A mayoral candidate is facing criminal charges after allegedly setting off a false alarm inside Paterson city hall.

Paterson, NJ – A sitting Paterson councilman and current mayoral candidate has been arrested and charged with triggering a false fire alarm inside city hall nearly a year ago, an act that forced an evacuation of the building and is now drawing scrutiny in the midst of a heated election season.

Luis Velez, 58, who represents Paterson’s Fifth Ward, was charged with creating a false public alarm after prosecutors say he pulled a fire alarm in the basement of city hall without any emergency present. The incident occurred shortly after the Dominican Day Parade in 2024, but charges were only formally announced this week.

The alarm activation prompted a full evacuation of the building and emergency response. Authorities did not disclose why the investigation or charges took nearly a year to materialize.

Velez, who is actively campaigning to become mayor, has denied wrongdoing. His attorney issued a statement alleging the charges are politically motivated and intended to damage his election prospects.

Despite the arrest, Velez has not stepped down from his council position or suspended his campaign. He has served as a vocal figure in city politics and has run on a platform of transparency and community engagement.

The charge of creating a false public alarm is a criminal offense in New Jersey and could carry serious penalties if convicted.

