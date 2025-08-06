Pediatric Affiliates celebrates grand opening of new Jackson office with town council welcome

by Breaking Local News Report

Pediatric Affiliates officially opened its newest location in Jackson Township this week, with local councilmembers joining to welcome the trusted pediatric practice to its new home inside the Hackensack Meridian Health Village at Jackson.

Located at 27 S. Cooks Bridge Road, Suite 2-12, the new office expands Pediatric Affiliates’ footprint in Ocean County and aims to provide families in Jackson and surrounding areas with easier access to pediatric care.

The grand opening drew several members of the Jackson Township Council, including Council President Jennifer Kuhn, Vice President Mordy Burnstein, and councilmembers Ken Bressi and Giuseppe Palmeri, who welcomed the arrival of the practice as a valuable addition to the township’s growing healthcare services.

Part of the U.S. Pediatric Partners network, Pediatric Affiliates has served families throughout New Jersey for decades and is known for its comprehensive care, which includes wellness checkups, same-day sick visits, developmental screenings, and immunizations.

The new Jackson location is expected to meet growing demand for local pediatric services while enhancing convenience for patients in the area. The practice’s team will operate within the Hackensack Meridian Health Village facility, offering parents access to other medical services in the same complex.

