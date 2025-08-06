Pickup with camper wanted after hit-and-run crash on Virginia’s Norris Bridge

A pickup truck pulling a camper vanished after sideswiping a van on a Virginia bridge.

by Breaking Local News Report
Screenshot

Lancaster County, VA – It happened Friday evening when a silver or gray pickup truck towing a large white camper crossed the centerline on the Norris Bridge and slammed into a van, triggering a chain-reaction crash before fleeing the scene, police said.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. as the pickup was heading westbound on Route 3 from Middlesex County into Lancaster County. After striking the eastbound van, the van then hit a third vehicle. Both the van’s driver and the third vehicle’s driver were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup truck with the camper didn’t stop and was last seen passing through the White Stone stoplight around 6:11 p.m. before disappearing in an unknown direction.

Virginia State Police are continuing the investigation and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle involved. Authorities are especially seeking dashcam footage or eyewitness accounts from anyone traveling along that route Friday evening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact state police at 804-832-5853.

──────────────────────────────────────────────────
Key Points

  • Pickup truck towing camper caused crash on Norris Bridge Friday evening and fled
  • Two drivers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries
  • Police are seeking public help to identify the hit-and-run vehicle
