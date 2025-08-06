Police nab two teens in Swann Street attempted carjacking

WASHINGTON, DC – A pair of teenagers were taken into custody after an attempted carjacking on Swann Street was interrupted by a police cruiser early Sunday morning.

At about 3:00 a.m., two suspects approached victims standing beside their vehicle in the 1400 block of Swann Street, Northwest, and demanded the car. Police said one victim was assaulted during the incident before an arriving MPD cruiser caused the suspects to flee.

Officers quickly apprehended two of the fleeing suspects, identified as a 15-year-old male and a 15-year-old female, both from Hyattsville, Maryland. They were charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

One victim received treatment at the scene for injuries sustained during the assault. Detectives with MPD’s Carjacking Task Force, working with the FBI Washington Field Office, are continuing to investigate as multiple suspects remain at large.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

