Retired Navy Captain presides over final graduation for Atlantic County veterans diversion program

A retired Navy captain closed out his judicial career by helping three more veterans walk free with a second chance.

by Breaking Local News Report
Mays Landing, NJ – It was a proud yet emotional moment Tuesday as three military veterans stood before a retired Navy Captain and Superior Court Judge to officially graduate from the Atlantic County Veterans Diversion Program.

The program, now in its eighth year, offers a second chance to veterans facing criminal charges by diverting them from prosecution into a structured rehabilitation track focused on treatment, mentorship, and recovery. The latest graduation brings the total number of 2025 participants to eight, according to Chief Counsel to the Prosecutor John Flammer, who also serves as Program Coordinator.

Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury, Jr., a retired Navy Captain, officiated the ceremony—his last before retiring from the bench at the end of the month. DeLury has presided over the program since 2017.

“Today’s graduation was Judge DeLury’s final Veterans Diversion Program session as he is retiring from the judiciary at the end of the month—it was certainly a bittersweet moment for all those present,” Flammer said.

The Veterans Diversion Program, known as VDP, was established in 2017 to help veterans whose criminal behavior may stem from untreated service-related issues such as substance abuse or mental health conditions. Veterans accepted into the program voluntarily undergo a rigorous, year-long process that includes judicial supervision, clinical treatment, peer mentorship, and regular court appearances.

Graduates of the program have their charges dismissed upon successful completion. The initiative depends on partnerships with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, local service providers, and veteran mentors.

The three recent graduates now join dozens of others who have completed the program since its inception.

──────────────────────────────────────────────────
Key Points

  • Three veterans graduated Tuesday from Atlantic County’s Veterans Diversion Program
  • The program offers an alternative to prosecution for veterans facing criminal charges
  • Judge Bernard E. DeLury, Jr. presided over his final session before retirement
